Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, PSG linked to FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Robert Lewandowski will have to force way out of Bayern; Borussia Dortmund’s list of Erling Haaland replacements; Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer to Bayern?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Gerrmain have been linked to FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. who might be on the outs in Catalonia:

Paris Saint-Germain will be eyeing to improve their midfield this summer and since the elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. Over the past few weeks, there have been plenty of names linked to the capital club, and the latest is FC Barcelona’s, Frenkie de Jong. According to Cadena SER (via Mundo Deportivo), de Jong always said he wants to stay at Barça; he knows that big European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring the Netherlands international. The 24-year-old would not categorically rule out an exit if that is the Spanish club’s desire. De Jong has been a starter in 26 of the 33 games played in La Liga 2021-22 but has been replaced 12 times, 10 of them with Xavi Hernández as the manager. Despite the information, the report states that the Barcelona midfielder has not yet reached the point where he would be willing “to study his situation if it is a problem for the club.”

While De Jong has his qualities as a player, a move to Bayern Munich really does not make sense on any level. With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka entrenched as the starting midfielders, a move for De Jong would only work if Julian Nagelsmann opts to change his formation to a 4-3-3, which does not seem likely.

It is hard to envision De Jong accepting a back-up role at this point in his career.

According to a report out of Spain, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will really have to force his way out the door in Bavaria:

The decisive moment is arriving in Robert Lewandowski’s future. The forward, along with his agent Pino Zahavi, are sure that changing club is the best thing for him after winning it all with Bayern Munich. The main problem is that the German club are against selling him and don’t seem to want to change their mind. Relations between Bayern and Zahavi are complicated after David Alaba left to join Real Madrid. They aren’t a forgiving side. Barcelona’s hope is that Lewandowski enters the picture and makes clear that he wants to leave the club. Bayern are annoyed with the whole situation and will not open the door for him unless he forces the issue. For now, the Pole seems to be ambiguous about his own future but will have to go further. Without pressure it will be impossible to take him out of Bayern.

With Erling Haaland’s future in extreme doubt at the club, Borussia Dortmund has reportedly compiled its list of potential replacements:

Adam Hlozek (19/Sparta Prague/contract until 2024): According to SPORT1 information, he gave Hlozek and advisor Pavel Paska (once brought Rosicky and Jan Koller to BVB) the change okay for this summer. ”Hlozek should cost 20 million euros transfer fee,” reveals Berger. ”It won’t be much more because the player who doesn’t have an exit clause was promised a change.” Benjamin Sesko (18/RB Salzburg/contract until 2026): According to SPORT1 information, Sesko was also spoken about, among other things. The 19-year-old is currently the greatest storm talent in the RB cosmos. However, he had to sit out ten games this season due to an injury due to a torn muscle fiber. ”It would be totally exciting and also feasible in terms of price,” says Berger. The market value of Seskos is 8 million euros. Noah Okafor (21/RB Salzburg/contract until 2024): In winter 2020, the ex-Baseler had already gone to Salzburg as Haaland’s successor - and now as Haaland’s successor to BVB? In addition to Dortmund, Leverkusen and Leipzig are also interested. Price tag: 20 to 25 million euros. Hugo Ekitike (19/Stade Reims/contract until 2024): According to SPORT1 information, however, the French want to see around 35 million euros for the top talent. Ekitike himself is toying with the idea of ​​moving to the Premier League rather than the Bundesliga, according to people close to him. Also on the list are Timo Werner (Chelsea), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen) and Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart) , who, according to Berger, are all against the “creative solution” desired by BVB. Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, 22, who manager Sebastian Kehl saw live at the stadium in the Champions League match at Ajax Amsterdam, is again on a higher shelf than the talents mentioned at the beginning. The Uruguayan has a release clause of €150m. According to SPORT1 information, however, the Portuguese would be weak with a transfer fee of around 60 million euros – Bayern are also interested if Robert Lewandowski leaves the club. ”As we hear, this is a package that BVB simply couldn’t handle,” Berger said.

I’m just wondering if Josip Stanisic called up his homies and was askin’ y’all which park, are y’all playing basketball?

Stanisic, Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman, and Christian Früchtl took some time away from the pitch to hoop it up:

Which FC Bayern player would make the best hooper? #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/pZHN1Eweb0 — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) April 27, 2022

Tillman has to find that video editor and ask the person why they put such a dreadful miss (the 0:12 mark) out to the world!

Bayern Munich, Hertha Berlin, and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs allegedly interested in PSG’s Julian Draxler:

The attacking midfielder still has a contract with PSG until 2023, but both sides are not really satisfied. Draxler would like to play more - and on the Seine they would like to make money from the 2014 world champion in the summer. Therefore, the signs should point to separation. again. But not only the German record champion has Draxler on the list. Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha BSC are also said to be interested in the 28-year-old. In addition, FC Sevilla should deal with him. It remains questionable whether Draxler, who can be used in central attacking midfield and on the wings, would get more playing time in Munich. Maybe when Serge Gnabry leaves in the summer?

As for Kehrer, the defender is considered a prospect for Bayern Munich as well:

Thilo Kehrer also only has a contract in Paris until 2023 – and according to the report should fall victim to the upheaval. That would actually be a good thing because Bayern would need central defense after Niklas Süle left. Another interesting point: Kehrer can also fill both full-back positions. Under national coach Hansi Flick, the ex-Schalke player is almost a permanent fixture, which could also convince Salihamidžić to think about Kehrer. However, so far these are all just rumors from Säbener Straße and France.

Check out this graphic:

Bundesliga titles since Bayern's first trophy:



◉ 31 - Bayern

◎ 23 - Every other German club combined



Complete domination. pic.twitter.com/ETriLUbzZE — Squawka (@Squawka) April 23, 2022

Goal’s graphic was a little more cynical:

Bayern Munich become the first team in Europe's top five leagues to win TEN consecutive league titles pic.twitter.com/c4hWR1FZw1 — GOAL (@goal) April 23, 2022

Kingsley Coman’s career has been littered with nothing but trophies:

Since making his professional debut in 2013, Kingsley Coman has won the league title in every single domestic campaign he's played pic.twitter.com/xcVjS3Ew9k — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 24, 2022

Chelsea FC could be interested in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol: