Report: Bayern Munich’s Tanguy Nianzou could be at the heart of disagreement between Julian Nagelsmann and Brazzo

According to a report from L’Equipe (as captured by Get French Football News), Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has become a point of contention between manager Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Nagelsmann. In addition, the Frenchman could be on his way to a loan assignment, despite recent reports that he would remain with the first team a next season:

L’Équipe report that Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou is set to leave the club on loan next season, with the Bavarians remaining unconvinced over the Frenchman’s performances. The defender has been openly criticized by his manager, notably after elbowing the opposition player in a match against Bielefeld – “Despite his young age, Tanguy needs to learn to manage his attitude better when in the air.” Earlier this season, the coach had explicitly stated that the Frenchman was only in the starting eleven due to injuries and that he was not up to the required standard – “He still makes too many positioning errors as well as in terms of anticipation.”

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured more detail on the L’Equipe report and stated that Nianzou is “causing tension internally”:

The case of Nianzou is causing tension internally. On the one hand, Nagelsmann criticizes the player publicly at every chance. On the other hand, Salihamidžić, who rates him highly, defends him. Bayern, following Nagelsmann’s request, are looking for a new center-back

Per L’Equipe, all of that could lead Bayern Munich to ship Nianzou off for a one or two-year loan assignment. AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen were mentioned as possible destinations for Nianzou, but RB Leipzig would be the favorite to land the Frenchman should he leave Bavaria.