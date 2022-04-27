Bayern Munich working to sign Noussair Mazraoui as soon as possible

Bayern Munich are looking to sign a right-back this off-season. The man they are most interested in, and probably the most likely player to sign for them right now is Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui. Bayern Munich are reportedly working hard to get the Moroccan’s signature as soon as possible.

The record champions are looking to bring him in quickly to avoid any potential proposal from other clubs. Fabrizio Romano reports that a verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago, and that the Ajax defender is expected to join Bayern on a free transfer soon.

Bayern are working to get Noussair Mazraoui’s contract signed as soon as possible to avoid any potential proposal from other clubs. ⌛️ #FCBayern



The verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago - Mazraoui’s expected to join Bayern on a free transfer soon. ⤵️ https://t.co/BySF9ozFHd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2022

Basically, the longer this deal takes, the greater chance that someone else comes in and scoops him up. Bayern need to get plenty of transfers done this summer and there are already top names being taken like Antonio Rudiger. Bayern cannot afford to play the wait game, and they must act quickly. Getting Noussair Mazraoui locked up is a good start to the summer though.