Dirty Laundry: Bild says Robert Lewandowski is unhappy in Julian Nagelsmann’s system, but failed to speak up

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has a “problem” with the system used by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Per the German outlet, Lewandowski does not feel as if Nagelsmann’s tactics are generating enough scoring chances for the him. The problem, however, is that Nagelsmann — allegedly — held a meeting last week to ask players to vent any unhappiness and Lewandowski failed to speak up.

This is mostly interesting for a couple of reasons:

We saw previous reports that some players had already approached Nagelsmann to complain about his system — specifically Lewandowski. L’Equipe filed a report earlier this week detailing Lewandowski’s unhappiness with his role.

Even before that on April 14th, Sport1 reported that Lewandowski was one of two disgruntled players to approach Nagelsmann about his tactics. This story was later denied by Nagelsmann in his comments following Bayern Munich’s match against Arminia Bielefeld.

If you are straining to give Bild’s report some validity, you could assume that Lewandowski did not speak up at a meeting because he had previously communicated his issues to the manager.

If you discount Bild’s account of the situation, well, carry on...