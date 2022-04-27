Report: Pini Zahavi expected to hammer Bayern Munich over Robert Lewandowski

According to multiple reports, Pini Zahavi will be visiting Bayern Munich shortly (perhaps even today) to go over the contract situation.

Tz journalist Philipp Kessler is reporting that Zahavi’s priority will be to extend Lewandowski’s contract in Munich. Sport Bild, however, is expecting Zahavi to “vent his anger” at the club and ask for a transfer. Of course, Bayern Munich’s asking price is reportedly €40 million — if sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic relents from his previous statements about not wanting to sell the Poland international.

It should be noted that Zahavi had a combative negotiating session with the Bayern Munich brass earlier this season when Kingsley Coman’s contract discussions were going on. Coman ended up re-signing with the club.

Bild also stated that Lewandowski can actually see his future being elsewhere and that he was angered when Salihamidzic declared that the striker was not up for sale. For Lewandowski, if he is going to leave Bavaria, it would have to be this summer.

Lewandowski turns 34 in August and fears he might not be as attractive to other clubs once he reaches 35-years-old.