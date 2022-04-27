Robert Lewandowski adds another trophy to his collection at the Laureus World Sports Awards

It was quite the weekend for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. After helping Bayern to clinch their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title, Lewandowski received yet another trophy to his collection. The Bayern striker received the Exceptional Achievement Award at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards on Sunday. It seems like the awards just keeping coming for the Polish striker, except Ballon d’Ors of course.

Robert Lewandowski was grateful for his award and stated “It means a lot to me to be recognized by such wonderful people and athletes - sport legends from around the world,” via FC Bayern. The striker also quoted Nelson Mandela and wishes to carry forward his powerful messages, especially now more than ever with the tragedy in Ukraine.

Among those nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award were top names in sport across the globe including Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, and Max Verstappen. Lewandowski remains among the top athletes in the world. Let’s hope we continue to see Bayern Munich associated with the Polish international.