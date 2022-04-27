Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann can’t explain Leroy Sane’s fluctuating form

Leroy Sane has been under fire lately for his inconsistent performances for Bayern Munich. The German international had a great first half of the season, but lately, he has been a shadow of his former self. The board is allegedly unsatisfied with his performances, and now, Julian Nagelsmann talked to Abendzeitung about his form.

“I can’t explain 100 percent why he doesn’t always reach his performance limit. I’ll give you a tip: either write less or ask him yourself. He’s old enough to make his own opinion known. I can’t answer it. It’s easier than having to talk about the players always,” Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann is already frustrated with how the press handles the squad’s problems, and the problem might be more serious than we imagine.

Sane’s dip in form is worrying, but not only his — but some other players also took a noticeable dip in their performances. For example, Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich haven’t been the best lately, and there is no clear answer why that’s so.