Strike Out: German outlet lists Bayern Munich’s top nine striker options should Robert Lewandowski leave

German outlet Tz has looked at the drama surrounding Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski and compiled a list of nine potential replacements for the Polish star. Take a look at Tz’s list and the probability that each player could make the move to Bavaria:
- Sebastien Haller, Ajax — Tz’s probability rating: 5/10
- Darwin Núñez, Benfica — Tz’s probability rating: 4/10
- Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen — Tz’s probability rating: 4/10
- Timo Werner, Chelsea FC — Tz’s probability rating: 3/10
- Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund — Tz’s probability rating: 2/10
- Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea FC — Tz’s probability rating: 2/10
- Sasa Kalajdzic, VfB Stuttgart — Tz’s probability rating: 2/10
- Benjamin Sesko, Red Bull Salzburg — Tz’s probability rating: 1/10
- Raúl Jiménez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Tz’s probability rating: 1/10
So...how does that float your boat?
Obviously, replacing Lewandowski is...impossible. If the Polish star did leave, however, Haaland represents the only near-perfect solution. The problem is, he is likely the least realistic option give the financial demands being laid out by his representatives.
For me, I still have trouble thinking that Lewandowski’s desire to leave is still all that great. I do think he wants more money and more years, but those are things that could be worked out during negotiations. How the club and the player communicate in the coming weeks will be key.
Anyway, the feeling here is that Lewandowski will re-sign, but if I had to rank those options on my own personal list, well, here you go (based solely on my warped rationale):
- Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund: The best possible option, bar none. I don’t care about the cost. If Lewy leaves, Bayern Munich must get Haaland.
- Timo Werner, Chelsea FC: Werner has already worked successfully with Nagelsmann and can occupy any of the top three spots in the manager’s formation.
- Benjamin Sesko, Red Bull Salzburg: Sesko is just about 6’4” (1.94 meters) and has hit a top speed of 36.1 km/h. I would take a gamble on those type of physical tools. His transfer fee might be among the more reasonable numbers on the list.
- Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen: Another striker who has shown a knack for finding the net and one who has never had the benefit of playing with a cast as talented as the one at Bayern Munich.
- Sebastien Haller, Ajax: Haller has size and a scoring touch and could come in at a respectable transfer fee, but I’m not 100% sure the stage wouldn’t be too big for him.
- Darwin Núñez, Benfica: Great potential, but maybe too much of a transfer fee for a player I might need to see a little bit more of.
- Sasa Kalajdzic, VfB Stuttgart: I have not seen enough consistently great play from the Stuttgart man.
- Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea FC: Lukaku had the 2021/22 Champions League winners worse...no thanks.
- Raúl Jiménez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: Talented, but I’m not convinced.
