Strike Out: German outlet lists Bayern Munich’s top nine striker options should Robert Lewandowski leave

German outlet Tz has looked at the drama surrounding Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski and compiled a list of nine potential replacements for the Polish star. Take a look at Tz’s list and the probability that each player could make the move to Bavaria:

Sebastien Haller, Ajax — Tz’s probability rating: 5/10

Darwin Núñez, Benfica — Tz’s probability rating: 4/10

Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen — Tz’s probability rating: 4/10

Timo Werner, Chelsea FC — Tz’s probability rating: 3/10

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund — Tz’s probability rating: 2/10

Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea FC — Tz’s probability rating: 2/10

Sasa Kalajdzic, VfB Stuttgart — Tz’s probability rating: 2/10

Benjamin Sesko, Red Bull Salzburg — Tz’s probability rating: 1/10

Raúl Jiménez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Tz’s probability rating: 1/10

So...how does that float your boat?

Obviously, replacing Lewandowski is...impossible. If the Polish star did leave, however, Haaland represents the only near-perfect solution. The problem is, he is likely the least realistic option give the financial demands being laid out by his representatives.

For me, I still have trouble thinking that Lewandowski’s desire to leave is still all that great. I do think he wants more money and more years, but those are things that could be worked out during negotiations. How the club and the player communicate in the coming weeks will be key.

Anyway, the feeling here is that Lewandowski will re-sign, but if I had to rank those options on my own personal list, well, here you go (based solely on my warped rationale):