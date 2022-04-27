Daily Schmankerl: Is FC Barcelona prepping to finance deal for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Bayern linked to another Ajax player; Brazzo laments losing Niklas Süle; Manchester United scoping Pau Torres; and MORE!

FC Barcelona could be engaging a private equity firm to organize the finances needed to acquire Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona are believed to be close to securing a lucrative financial agreement with private equity firm CVC that will give the club the finances to pursue Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans had been eyeing an ambitious move for Borussia Dortmund talent Erling Haaland. But the figures involved in such a deal – potentially a €250m investment over the next five years – made it challenging for a club still recovering from near financial implosion. With Haaland now increasingly expected to join Manchester City instead, Barça have repeatedly been linked with Lewandowski as an alternative. Soon to be 34, the Pole would be more affordable than Haaland because he only offers a more short-term solution, yet there is still the need for a financial boost to Barça’s revenue to make it within their reach.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano chimed in and said that while there has not been any contact between Barca and the player just yet, a meeting between the parties could be in the works:

Barcelona are still working on Lewandowski deal, in talks with his agent since February. Plan is clear: no opening bid yet, first step has to be Lewa's agent to discuss with Bayern about the contract. #FCB



Lewandowski's well informed on Barça - but Bayern have the priority. pic.twitter.com/XyWawuNXyO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2022

Following the previous story, Barca is reportedly ready to pursue Lewandowski “at all costs”:

With the 2021/22 season in its final stretch, plans for the next summer transfer window are already in full flow at Barcelona. While there has been progress made under Xavi Hernandez, recent weeks have shown that there is still a long way to go for the team to get back to the top. And, a strong transfer window in the summer could be the ideal way to continue the rebuild. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to sign Lewandowski at all costs in the summer, claims Gerard Romero. The Barça supremo is keen on closing the deal at the earliest possible and setting the tone for a strong summer. Romero, in his update, also claims that Lewandowski and his family are keen on living in Barcelona. The striker’s wife also dropped a hint over a move earlier this month, as she posted on social media that she was learning Spanish.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic recently talked through Niklas Süle’s upcoming departure for Borussia Dortmund and how the club was sad about the situation.

“Generally speaking, Niklas is a great guy. The worst thing for the club is when a player of that age leaves on a free transfer. We’ve tried everything in our power. But didn’t have the money (he wanted) to keep him,” Salihamidzic said.

Manchester United is reportedly eyeing Villarreal defender — and one-time Bayern Munich transfer target — Pau Torres:

Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres ahead of the summer transfer window. The Manchester Evening News understood that Torres would be open to offers at the end of the season. It is understood Torres still has a release clause in his current deal, which is in the region of €60million after he penned a contract extension until 2024 three years ago. Sources close to the player are more focused on discussing potential contracts with clubs guaranteed of playing in the Champions League next season. Although United are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, their next three fixtures are away at Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as Chelsea at home.

Ah, Der Klassiker weekend was always going to be crazy as Bayern Munich prepares for Borussia Dortmund, but there is no way anyone could have forecasted how much news surrounding the Rekordmiester was going to drop this week.

From potential transfers to the announcement of a friendly in Washington D.C. to Uli Hoeneß detailing why he slinked off into the shadows...this week had it all. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s three big requests for the summer: A right-back, a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

The complicated situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

How Konrad Laimer might fit at Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt.

Marcel Sabitzer has suitors, but might not want to move on.

Some quick thoughts on the first episode of Better Call Saul.

Ajax has to be about ready to change the locks.

After being linked to Sebastien Haller, Antony, Ryan Gravenberch, and Noussair Mazraoui, Bayern Munich reportedly has interest in Ajax center-back Jurrien Timber:

Bayern scouts have watched Ajax centre-back Jurriën Timber and were impressed. The club has the 20-year old on their radar [@altobelli13, @SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/2L3wk2pzWt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 26, 2022

Bayern Munich youngster Christopher Scott is still being linked to a transfer to Celtic:

That’s not to say that new signings don’t need to come in this summer, however, and Scott is one player who has been linked with a move to Celtic. The 19-year-old looks set to leave Bayern at the end of this season, with his current deal expiring in June. He has made two appearances for the Bundesliga giants to date. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke was positive about Celtic signing Scott, claiming he would be an ‘exciting’ addition: “It’s an interesting link, this one. Obviously, he’s a young player, only 19. He would maybe fit the bill for Celtic as he’s out of contract in the summer, so he could arrive as a free agent. He’s been playing for Bayern Munich’s reserves, so we don’t know too much about him, but at 19, he seems like an exciting attacker.

If you missed Vivi Asseyi’s bicycle kick, you should check it out:

What a fitting image. Bayern Munich secured their tenth straight Bundesliga title by way of a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Rückrunde installment of Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena. The season as a whole might be a bit of a disappointment, but take nothing away from Bayern becoming the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to have won ten titles in a row! Julian Nagelsmann lifted his first ever Bundesliga title and Thomas Muller became a record setter in that he’s become the first player ever to win 11 Bundesliga titles. With three match weeks left in the Bundesliga, Bayern will enjoy this for the time being.

On the night, both sides started well and seemed to cancel each other out, but Serge Gnabry’s 15th minute volley opened things up. Bayern perhaps could’ve done more damage in the first half, but Robert Lewandowski’s 34th minute goal sent them into the halftime interval 2-0 up. Dortmund came out of the gates strong in the second half and scored a penalty through Emre Can in the 52nd minute after Joshua Kimmich was ruled to have brought down Marco Reus in the box. They had a strong shout for a second penalty moments later when Benjamin Pavard made contact on Jude Bellingham in the box, but there was nothing doing from the ref. They failed to make the most of their chances in the second half and Jamal Musiala’s 83rd minute goal put it beyond doubt for Bayern.

