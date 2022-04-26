Report: Bayern Munich has held talks with Erling Haaland and Mino Raiola

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has already held talks with both Erling Haaland and his agent, Mino Raiola.

The German outlet is reporting that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic met with Haaland last month when the Borussia Dortmund star was in Munich to receive medical treatment.

Per the report, Salihamidzic and Haaland met for an hour at the sporting director’s home. Bild also states that Bayern Munich did not deny the meeting when asked about it:

March 1st - This was the time Erling Haaland was in Munich for treatment of his injury and stayed there for a few days. The reported meeting with Salihamidžić took place back then https://t.co/OGFpuL0KOs — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 26, 2022

In addition, the details of Oliver Kahn’s meeting with Mino Raiola in Monaco included a chat about Haaland — not just the Ajax duo Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch.

One of the issues with Bayern Munich’s whole situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s contract impasse, however, might revolve around Haaland. Per Bild, Bayern Munich is stalling with Lewandowski to see what the possibilities are with Haaland and part of the Polish striker’s reluctance to commit to Bayern Munich is also about the club’s interest in Haaland.

Haaland, of course, has been heavily linked to Manchester City of late.