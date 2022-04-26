Report: Robert Lewandowski prepared to drop salary demands for FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski is a well known fact at this point. And so is the Bayern Munich’s talisman’s perilous current contract situation and alleged salary demands of 30M euros a season. One might look at Barcelona and wonder how they could possibly be in for Lewandowski — as a club which is supposed to be cutting costs and re-building with a more youthful outlook on transfers. The answer it seems, according to Mundo Deportivo, is that Lewandowski would be willing to accept a wage cut to move to Catalonia.

Yes, you read that correctly. According to their information, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi told Barcelona that the Pole would consider moving to the Blaugrana for a lower salary than his current demands for Bayern.

Ultimately, if this information is true, one has to wonder if Lewandowski truly has his heart set in Munich anymore. After all, if he still wanted to be at Bayern and would accept less than 30M, Bayern’s current contract offers (rumoured to be around his current 24M a year) would suffice. On the other hand, most current reports still indicate that Lewandowski would prefer to stay in Munich — hopefully the board can come to an agreement with their star striker.

Is this just another crazy rumor originating from Spain or is Lewandowski seriously thinking about a move?