Training Update: Bayern Munich rests several key players, Julian Nagelsmann promises next season will be better

The next three weeks will be interesting.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

As Bayern Munich prepares to finish off the final three weeks of this season, some key players are getting a little extra rest from Julian Nagelsmann.

Thomas Müller is battling a cold and Kingsley Coman is still feeling the effects of an ankle injury, but Robert Lewandowski and Dayot Upamecano were each given an extra day off to rest:

The squad is expected to work through some rotations over the coming weeks, but it feels like Lewandowski will still get the lion’s share of the playing time at striker. As the club seeks to work out a new deal with the Poland international, it will no doubt want to keep him happy.

In addition, Nagelsmann grabbed a megaphone and address the club’s employees (as captured by Bild’s Heiko Niedderer):

One of the messages that Nagelsmann gave was that “next year will be better”:

Employees applaud the team @FCBayern. Amateur and youth players stand guard. Trainer @J__Nagelsmann over the megaphone “Thank you, next year will be better, I promise” @SkySportDE @SkySportNews

