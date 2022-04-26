Villarreal’s Francis Coquelin also thinks Bayern Munich was too cocky ahead of Champions League tie

Yet another Villarreal player said that Bayern Munich was, perhaps, a little too cocky ahead of the Champions League tie that saw the Yellow Submarine sink the Bavarians.

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin also noted a lack of respect coming from Bayern Munich.

“It was a little lack of humility, I would say. I can understand it a little bit. When you’re the bigger team you don’t do it on purpose but sometimes it’s natural to think: ‘Well, we’re playing against the easiest team’,” Coquelin told The Guardian (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “They realized in the first leg, because we could have scored three or four. I thought they would think: ‘Maybe we talked a bit too much.’ But then they did exactly the same. So they didn’t learn their lesson. And all the chances we didn’t take in the first leg, we did in the second. We got one, and scored it. That’s why they got knocked out.”

This comes just a week after Pau Torres took Bayern Munich to the woodshed in another interview. True or untrue, Unai Emery clearly had his squad believing there was a clear lack of respect coming from Bayern Munich.

