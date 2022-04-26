Bayern Munich’s top option to replace Robert Lewandowski is...Sebastien Haller?

According to report from Bild, Bayern Munich might be eyeing up a familiar face to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Polish Hitman bolt Bavaria this summer: Former Eintracht Frankfurt star and current Ajax center-forward Sebastien Haller.

Per the report, Bayern Munich has already been in contact with Haller’s representatives and the striker could be available for €40 million this summer and could only demand a salary of just €10 million per season — far below the the €30 million number that Lewandowski allegedly wants.

Our Story: @FCBayern showed interest in Sebastian Haller (27) @AFCAjax and contacted his Management @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 26, 2022

As far as who some other serious options might be, well, you might — or might not be — overly thrilled (along with each player’s expected transfer fee and wages):

Benfica’s Darwin Núñez (€80 million transfer fee/ €17 million salary)

Chelsea FC’s Romelu Lukaku (€80 million transfer fee/ €20 million salary)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick (€80 million transfer fee/ €10 million salary)

In addition, despite all of the previous noise, Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko and VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic are only considered “emergency” options to take the place of Lewandowski.

Would you take Haller as a Lewy replacement?