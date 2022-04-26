Joshua Zirkzee not thinking of Bayern Munich return as long as Robert Lewandowski remains

Bayern Munich loanee Joshua Zirkzee has had a successful campaign with Anderlecht as he has compiled 17 goals and 10 assists in 42 games across all competitions.

The talented 20-year-old, however, might not necessarily be keen on re-joining Bayern Munich to show the brass what improvements he has made in his game. In fact, Zirkzee has reportedly already made up his mind that he would prefer not to return to Bayern Munich if Robert Lewandowski extends his deal in Bavaria.

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Zirkzee does not want to take a back seat to Lewandowski again especially when he is drawing interest from several other clubs:

Update #Zirkzee: Still no decision about his future. It is said around the player the he won’t play for #FCBayern as long as Lewandowski is under contract. Bayern has to take a decision. JZ leaves Anderlecht after that season. Much interest from many clubs. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 25, 2022

In many ways, this would be the perfect time for Bayern Munich to sell Zirkzee. Should Lewandowski end up leaving Bayern Munich somehow this summer, Zirkzee is not necessarily ready to step in and fill the void. Moreover, Bayern Munich seems set with back-up options to Lewandowski if the Poland international remains with the club.

The biggest key is that Zirkzee has done a good job of improving his value and making himself extremely marketable. With the Bavarians in need of revenue, selling Zirkzee could be the best move.