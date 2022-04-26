Lea Schüller leads Bayern Munich past Carl Zeiss Jena

Two goals from Lea Schüller helped ease Bayern Munich past Carl Zeiss Jena 4-0 in the Frauen Bundesliga over the weekend, keeping the Bavarians faint title hopes alive for at least one more week.

The two sides went into the half scoreless, but Bayern quickly took the lead in the second half after an own goal from Denise Landmann. Three minutes later, Schüller grabbed her first of the match to make it 2-0

Giulia Gwinn converted a penalty earned by Linda Dallmann in the 60th minute, and Schüller capped off the big win with a goal in the 66th minute.

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Gwinn (68. Landenberger) - Magull (68. Vilhjálmsdóttir), Zadrazil, Dallmann (74. Beerensteyn) - Bühl (59. Asseyi), Schüller, Lohmann (59. Rall)

Bayern’s win moves them to within one point of table-toppers VfL Wolfsburg; however, the leaders do have a game in hand. The win does guarantee Bayern will enter the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season directly into the Group Stage, as they are nine points head of third place Turbine Potsdam.

There are two matches remaining in the season for Bayern. They’ll return to the field on May 6 with a trip to face Bayer Leverkusen.