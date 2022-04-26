Klaus Fischer thinks Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski deserve each other

Like everyone else, Klaus Fischer has an opinion whether or not Bayern Munich should do whatever it can to retain Robert Lewandowski. Fischer, though, thinks Bayern Munich offers Lewandowski the best platform to showcase his talents as well.

“He is recognized in Munich, has a nice life. He knows exactly what he has in Bayern and vice versa, of course. In the attacking game everything is tailored to him, he is fed with assists. Lewandowski guarantees you 30+ goals per season,” Fischer told Abendzeitung. “I noticed that recently he hasn’t played as well as we know him to. I don’t think all this back and forth about his contract and possible transfer is conducive to his performance.”

If Lewandowski is set on leaving the club, however, Fischer thinks Bayern Munich should cash out rather than let him leave on a free transfer in 2023.

“If he plans to leave the club in 2023 anyway, then yes. Do not keep travelers from travelling. As in the case of David Alaba or Niklas Süle, Bayern cannot afford to let a player go on a free transfer with Lewandowski,” said Fischer. “At the same time, they will think: Who could replace Lewandowski?”

As for who Fischer would recommend as a replacement should Lewandowski leave, the former Schalke 04 star said he thought Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick would be a good option.