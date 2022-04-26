With the championship clinched, Bayern Munich’s squad planning for 2022/23 can really kick into gear

Now that Bayern Munich has clinched its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, the focus can turn toward building a winning squad for 2022/23.

Sporting direction Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is ready to get the process going, but sought out to level-set expectations in an interview with Sky 90.

“We have a philosophy at the club. We will have 14 top players in the squad and a number of top talents that we want to develop. We don’t have the money for 20 top players like in England. We have a coach for that. Our aim is still to be among the top four in Europe,” said Salihamidzic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One thing that Salihamidzic stressed was that he intends to work closely with manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“We will analyze everything with the coach, make plans and come back next year. We will attack properly next season. What happened this year against Villarreal will not happen again. The boys will learn and do better in the future,” Salihamidzic stated.