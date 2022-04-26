Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona’s offer to Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski is lacking; Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid want Serge Gnabry; Manchester United plotting Frenkie de Jong move; Leicester City wants Gleison Bremer; and MORE!

FC Barcelona’s offer to Bayern Munich — and its salary proposal to Robert Lewandowski — are likely not enough to please anyone.

The Catalans are prepare to offer a grand total of just about €50 million for a transfer fee and salary. Considering Lewandowski is seeking a salary of €30 million, that offer likely won’t move anyone’s needle:

Barcelona want to spend a maximum of £42million on a transfer fee and wages for a new striker this summer amid interest in Robert Lewandowski, according to reports. The Poland international is being viewed as the ideal replacement for Lionel Messi, who departed for Paris Saint-Germain last year. And with the veteran yet to pen a new deal with Bayern Munich, a possible move to the Nou Camp is on the cards. It’s previously been reported that Barcelona would want to spend a maximum fee of around £35m on the 33-year-old, who continues to deliver as he approaches the twilight years of his career. And Sport now say that, when wages are factored in, they’d want a maximum outlay of close to £42m overall.

Could Erik ten Hag convince Manchester United to put together a package for FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong? I guess it depends on what you believe:

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles in exchange for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the Red Devils’ new manager and his arrival is set to coincide with a huge overhaul of the squad at Old Trafford. The Dutch coach is set to ring the changes and is reportedly targeting one of his former Ajax players this summer. De Jong, 24, played under Ten Hag for two years at the Amsterdam giants, developing into one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders during that time.

De Jong, of course, was linked to Bayern Munich last winter.

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are both expected to be in pursuit of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry:

Former Premier League disaster Serge Gnabry is reportedly a target of both Tottenham and Real Madrid this summer, amid disputes with Bayern Munich. Gnabry played 11 Premier League games across two different seasons. Indeed, 10 of those appearances were for former club Arsenal, and one was during a loan spell with West Brom. It seemed that Gnabry did not have what it took to play at the highest level. However, he soon found his feet upon leaving England. He is out of contract in 2023, and disagreements over a new deal could see him move on. The Daily Star reports that Gnabry is holding out for a salary of £13million per year, which Bayern are reluctant to agree to. That same report details interest in Gnabry from a couple of big sides. Namely Tottenham, as manager Antonio Conte is apparently keen on swooping for the German. Conte’s side will, however, be rivalled by Real Madrid for Gnabry, according to the report.

What a crazy turn of events this would be. Arsenal FC is considering making a play for Serge Gnabry. The latest news states that Gnabry’s primary driver for a move is so he can play as a striker — something that won’t happen in Munich as long as Robert Lewandowski is there:

Mikel Arteta may be forced into tweaking his Arsenal plans as Bayern Munich ‘s Serge Gnabry appears increasingly likely to depart in order to fulfil his ‘desire’ to become a focal striker. According to German news outlet Sport1, the former Gunner appears set to leave Bayern Munich, who clinched a 10th successive Bundesliga crown this weekend, at the end of the current campaign having failed to agree to a new contract. Gnabry has been a regular in Julian Nagelsmann ‘s side this season, however, a lack of fulfilment is proving to be an issue. Reports in Germany claim Gnabry’s desire to depart Bayern is not based on finances, but instead, a craving to being offered the opportunity to play as a central striker and become the main man up front. The 26-year-old has been a prominent figure for Bayern this season, netting 16 goals and registering 10 assists in 42 outings. However, those appearances have seen Gnabry feature on the wing - a position which evidently isn’t the player’s preference. Having spent the last few seasons playing in the shadow of Robert Lewandowski, it appears the German star is keen to emerge and establish himself as the talisman for a different team.

Leicester City is reportedly going to throw its hat in the ring for Torino center-back — and rumored Bayern Munich transfer target — Gleison Bremer:

Leicester City are trying to beat Tottenham to the signing of Brazil centre-back Gleison Bremer, 25, from Italian side FC Torino. The center has been observed for some time by the big Italian clubs, Juventus and AC Milan but above all by Inter who, since last November, started contacts with his entourage in view of next year. The Nerazzurri, however, will have to beat an increasingly thick competition from the Premier League. According to The Telegraph: in addition to Arsenal and Tottenham, in fact, Liverpool would also be following his growth with interest, but it is above all Leicester to appreciate the player so much to evaluate a possible offer already in the next few days.

Ah, Der Klassiker weekend was always going to be crazy as Bayern Munich prepares for Borussia Dortmund, but there is no way anyone could have forecasted how much news surrounding the Rekordmiester was going to drop this week.

From potential transfers to the announcement of a friendly in Washington D.C. to Uli Hoeneß detailing why he slinked off into the shadows...this week had it all. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s three big requests for the summer: A right-back, a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

The complicated situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

How Konrad Laimer might fit at Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt.

Marcel Sabitzer has suitors, but might not want to move on.

Some quick thoughts on the first episode of Better Call Saul.

Robert Lewandowski, Lucas Hernandez, and Serge Gnabry were honored with a selection to Bild’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Lucas Hernández, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski in BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/ydXrt3EJFy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka was name to the Bundesliga Team of the Week for kicker and WhoScored.com:

The squad named by kicker is below:

Leon Goretzka in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Kh04s7VX94 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 24, 2022

Borussia Dortmund could be plotting a move for Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager:

At Borussia Dortmund, the course has long been set for the new season. Although there are still some question marks as to what the 2022/23 squad will look like, the Westphalians have already made good preparations with Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck’s upcoming changes. In addition, BVB coach Marco Rose is looking for a successor to Axel Witsel, who will leave BVB in the summer. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, Rose has chosen his favorite with Xaver Schlager. According to this, the bundle of energy from VfL Wolfsburg is the ideal man for the sixth position - even if Schlager usually plays eighth with the wolves. According to the newspaper, the Austrian, who won the Youth League with Rose in 2017, has an exit clause of 40 million euros, which, however, dates from the pre-Corona period. Because Schlager’s VfL contract expires next year, Wolfsburg should correct the actual transfer fee significantly downwards.

What a fitting image. Bayern Munich secured their tenth straight Bundesliga title by way of a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Rückrunde installment of Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena. The season as a whole might be a bit of a disappointment, but take nothing away from Bayern becoming the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to have won ten titles in a row! Julian Nagelsmann lifted his first ever Bundesliga title and Thomas Muller became a record setter in that he’s become the first player ever to win 11 Bundesliga titles. With three match weeks left in the Bundesliga, Bayern will enjoy this for the time being.

On the night, both sides started well and seemed to cancel each other out, but Serge Gnabry’s 15th minute volley opened things up. Bayern perhaps could’ve done more damage in the first half, but Robert Lewandowski’s 34th minute goal sent them into the halftime interval 2-0 up. Dortmund came out of the gates strong in the second half and scored a penalty through Emre Can in the 52nd minute after Joshua Kimmich was ruled to have brought down Marco Reus in the box. They had a strong shout for a second penalty moments later when Benjamin Pavard made contact on Jude Bellingham in the box, but there was nothing doing from the ref. They failed to make the most of their chances in the second half and Jamal Musiala’s 83rd minute goal put it beyond doubt for Bayern.

