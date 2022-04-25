Report: Brazzo’s expectations for 2022/23 at Bayern Munich leaked

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has a plan for what he wants to see during the 2022/23 season — and now those ideas have hit the media.

Here is what Sport1 is reporting Salihamidzic expects for the club during the next campaign:

Avoiding disasters: No embarrassing losses like the DFB-Pokal debacle against Borussia Mönchengladbach or the Champions League dumping at the hands of Villarreal.

Big showings from big players in big moments: There is an expectation for better performances from the team's stars in big matches. Leroy Sane's consistency needs to be better, but players like Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry (if he is still around), and Thomas Müller also need to play like stars in important games.

Better damage control: While the team avoided controversies deftly in the first half of the season (vaccination status, COVID-19 restrictions, etc.), the second half saw too many distractions. Niklas Süle's upcoming departure to Borussia Dortmund left the locker room stunned and created drama. Other contract situations (like Robert Lewandowski's ordeal) also were an issue, along with in-house criticism of Julian Nagelsmann by several key players.

A bigger role for youngsters: More playing time for Tanguy Nianzou was specifically mentioned. Nianzou's development was one of the reasons why Bayern Munich was so willing part ways with Süle. It can be argued, though, that Nianzou has a long way to go before he could be considered a dependable player at a club like Bayern Munich. It was even intimated that Salihamidzic and the other executives want extensive playing time for Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidovic to close out this season, so the club can gauge their respective progress.

So, what do you think? Are those expectations in alignment with what fans should want for next season?