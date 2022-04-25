Rumored Bayern Munich target Antonio Rüdiger rejects Manchester United, leaning toward Real Madrid, but nothing is official

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea FC star — and one-time Bayern Munich transfer target — Antonio Rüdiger could be headed toward signing with Real Madrid.

The Germany international has been a focal point for many clubs looking to sure up their respective backlines, but with Chelsea’s ownership situation unsettled, it looks like the center-back is moving on.

Romano’s initial tweet showed that Rüdiger was “closing in” on a deal with Real Madrid:

Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon! ⚪️ #RealMadrid



It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/Jn0uvP0UQa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022

Later, the Italian journalist sent yet another tweet saying Rüdiger and Real Madrid agreed on a four-year contract:

The agreement between Toni Rüdiger and Real Madrid has been reached on a four year deal, valid until June 2026. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



It’s matter of final details before signing the contracts. No official announcement before the end of the season, even if Toni will sign in May. pic.twitter.com/gnTAv6GYr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022

Sport1’s Kerry Hau, however, says that an agreement between Rüdiger and Real Madrid has not been reached just yet:

#RealMadrid hat die besten Karten auf eine Verpflichtung von Toni #Rüdiger, unterschrieben ist nach @SPORT1-Infos aber noch nichts. Der Nationalspieler will England verlassen und hat dem bestbietenden Interessenten #ManUnited (10 Mio. € netto Jahresgehalt) abgesagt. @berger_pj — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) April 25, 2022

#RealMadrid has the best cards on a commitment from Toni #Rüdiger, but according to @SPORT1 information nothing has been signed yet. The national player wants to leave England and has turned down the highest bidder #ManUnited (€10 million net annual salary). @berger_pj

Hau expanded on exactly how involved Bayern Munich was in this latest round of Rüdiger courtship for Sport1:

SPORT1 knows: Rüdiger would have had the opportunity to return to Germany. FC Bayern recently sent feelers to Rüdiger again, but was too late because the other interested parties (Juve, PSG and especially Real) had already done more convincing work beforehand. For this reason, concrete numbers were not even discussed with the people of Munich.

Stay tuned, but it looks like Rüdiger will be leaving London.