Gabriel Vidovic scores twice to lead Bayern Munich II past TSV Rain/Lech

Bayern Munich II used a two-goal performance from Gabriel Vidovic to boost to a 4-2 win over TSV Rain/Lech over the weekend. It was a big way to rebound from the 0-4 thrashing from SpVgg Bayreuth.

Armindo Sieb opened the scoring for Bayern II with a goal in the 24th minute. David Bauer equalized in the 33rd minute, but Vidovic grabbed his first goal of the match a few minutes later to give Bayern II the lead heading into halftime.

Fadhel Morou equalized for Rain/Lech just after halftime. Ten minutes later, Lucas Copado put Bayern II up 3-2, and they wouldn’t look back. In the 69th minute, Vidovic scored again to make it 4-2 and seal the win.

“Today we had to show a reaction. We did,” coach Martin Demichelis said. “We have to take our time to analyze the game again, but the better team won today.”

See full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Schenk – Herold, Janitzek, Lawrence (82. Feldhahn), Booth (67. Brückner) – Aydin (54. Rhein), Vidović, Tillman – Scott, Sieb (72. Kabadayi), Ranos (54. Copado)

Bayreuth’s lead at the top of the table over Bayern II is eight points. Bayreuth has five games left, while Bayern II have six games remaining.

Bayern II are back at it on Wednesday, April 27 when they host TSV Buchbach at the FC Bayern Campus.