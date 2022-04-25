 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brazzo expects Robert Lewandowski back at Bayern Munich next season, some worry about bold statement

It seems like Bayern Munich has no intention of selling Robert Lewandowski this summer.

By CSmith1919
/ new
DSC Arminia Bielefeld v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

During his much talked about appearance on Sky90, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic insisted that star striker Robert Lewandowski was going to be on the Rekordmeister’s roster for the 2022/23 season as detailed in this exchange (per @iMiaSanMia):

Would you consider (selling) if Barcelona came in with a €40-50m offer?

Salihamidžić: “No”

So he’s definitely staying this summer?

Salihamidžić: “Yes, he has a contract until 2023”

According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, however, Salihamidzic’s statements could ruffle the feathers of Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi:

Robert Lewandowski/his management will not like this statement. So far, the wish has been, if there is no agreement in poker: a farewell in the summer of 2022

The questions represented a “no win” situation for the sporting director. Unable to dive into the details of the situation, Salihamidzic stuck to his guns and remained confident that Lewandowski would be back in red next season.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...