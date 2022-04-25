Brazzo expects Robert Lewandowski back at Bayern Munich next season, some worry about bold statement

During his much talked about appearance on Sky90, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic insisted that star striker Robert Lewandowski was going to be on the Rekordmeister’s roster for the 2022/23 season as detailed in this exchange (per @iMiaSanMia):

Would you consider (selling) if Barcelona came in with a €40-50m offer? Salihamidžić: “No” So he’s definitely staying this summer? Salihamidžić: “Yes, he has a contract until 2023”

According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, however, Salihamidzic’s statements could ruffle the feathers of Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi:

Diese Aussage wird Robert Lewandowski/seinem Management nicht gefallen. Der Wunsch war bisher, falls es zu keiner Einigung im Poker kommt: ein Abschied im Sommer 2022 https://t.co/CR82n8NK6t — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) April 24, 2022

Robert Lewandowski/his management will not like this statement. So far, the wish has been, if there is no agreement in poker: a farewell in the summer of 2022

The questions represented a “no win” situation for the sporting director. Unable to dive into the details of the situation, Salihamidzic stuck to his guns and remained confident that Lewandowski would be back in red next season.