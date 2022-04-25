Bayern Munich Alumni: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thinks there is room for improvement with Julian Nagelsmann, but happy with first season

Bayern Munich club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made an appearance on Bild TV and offered his take on Julian Nagelsmann’s first season at the helm of the club.

Not everything was necessarily aces, but Rummenigge expects that to improve next season.

”Basically, he did a top job until December. In the second half of the season, I think there were one or two decisions worth discussing in terms of tactics or things in general. But basically he is a good, interesting coach who will hopefully stay at Bayern for a long time. Because when Bayern had a coach with a certain continuity, those were always successful years,” Rummenigge said. “He is a young person who needs his experience as a coach. It’s the first really big club after Hoffenheim and Leipzig, where he’s already done a good job, where the demands are also very high. Sometimes the national title is not enough for FC Bayern. You expect to reach at least the semifinals in the Champions League. That has now been missed this year with the elimination against Villarreal. Of course that was a disappointment. He’ll have to put that away. He will have to attack again next year. You have to give it time.”

Even with some missteps along the way, Rummenigge was happy to be able to celebrate the title on Saturday.

“First of all, I liked that the title could be celebrated again in front of 75,000 spectators. It was a great atmosphere,” said Rummenigge. “We toasted after the game. I warmly congratulated Oliver Kahn and Herbert Hainer, who are now responsible for the club as chairman and president. It was the first for Oliver Kahn. And the first title, when you’re in charge at this club, is very important. I’ve always said that the Bundesliga title isn’t a consolation prize, it’s actually the most honest title.”