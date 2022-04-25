Bayern Munich Alumni: Philipp Lahm wants to see a closer Bundesliga race

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm sure sounds like someone who wants to take a prominent, executive role in German football.

The 2014 World Cup winner spoke to ZDF (as captured by Abendzeitung) after Bayern Munich’s title clincher and essentially said that it is okay if Bayern Munich keeps winning the Bundesliga title, but the race needs to be tighter to restore the perception of the league.

“It can happen that Bayern become champions one after the other, but it must be tighter that the Bundesliga is really exciting until the end and not always decided four matchdays before the end,” Lahm said.

Many would argue that the problem lies less with Bayern Munich and more with the mismanagement of the other top clubs. Borussia Dortmund’s depth was iffy and its acclimation period under Marco Rose simply took too long. At RB Leipzig, the Jesse Marsch experiment didn’t last long, but just enough to derail a run at the league crown.

From there, other clubs will need to make smarter decisions on players contract and continue to focus on developing talent in hopes of one day being able to generate enough revenue to start to truly contend with the Bavarians.