Daily Schmankerl: Serge Gnabry rejecting idea of extension with Bayern Munich?; Erik Ten Hag to swipe Bayern transfers?; Brazzo silent on Ryan Gravenberch; Erling Haaland’s decision to be delayed?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic wants to retain Serge Gnabry, but he is also embroiled in the contract negotiations, which seem to left the club and the player on opposite sides of the aisle.

Gnabry wants more money and a role playing centrally, while Bayern Munich wants him for less money and does not necessarily want to commit to where Gnabry will play or what his role would be.

”I hope not because he’s a player we appreciate and so do the fans. I hope he stays here because he fits well into this group. We can’t imagine him without this group of players”

As far as the money goes, the issue extends beyond Gnabry. Salihamidzic said the club would be unlikely to break the bank for anyone this summer.

“That’s up to the supervisory board. But we don’t want to risk the club. That will continue to be our philosophy in the future,” the sporting director said.

The trump card in this could be Gnabry. If you believe kicker, Gnabry is not currently thinking about signing an extension:

Bayern Munich’s Hasan Salihamidzic was not just talking about Serge Gnabry, though. The sporting director did not want to get too deep into what is going on with Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch where rumors are circulating that the Dutch club does not want to budge off of its asking price:

What a fitting image. Bayern Munich secured their tenth straight Bundesliga title by way of a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Rückrunde installment of Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena. The season as a whole might be a bit of a disappointment, but take nothing away from Bayern becoming the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to have won ten titles in a row! Julian Nagelsmann lifted his first ever Bundesliga title and Thomas Muller became a record setter in that he’s become the first player ever to win 11 Bundesliga titles. With three match weeks left in the Bundesliga, Bayern will enjoy this for the time being.

On the night, both sides started well and seemed to cancel each other out, but Serge Gnabry’s 15th minute volley opened things up. Bayern perhaps could’ve done more damage in the first half, but Robert Lewandowski’s 34th minute goal sent them into the halftime interval 2-0 up. Dortmund came out of the gates strong in the second half and scored a penalty through Emre Can in the 52nd minute after Joshua Kimmich was ruled to have brought down Marco Reus in the box. They had a strong shout for a second penalty moments later when Benjamin Pavard made contact on Jude Bellingham in the box, but there was nothing doing from the ref. They failed to make the most of their chances in the second half and Jamal Musiala’s 83rd minute goal put it beyond doubt for Bayern.

In this post-match episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom discusses:

CONGRATS to Bayern, Julian Nagelsmann, and Muller (11-time Bundesliga winner)

Both sides cancelling each other out pre-Gnabry’s volley goal

Gnabry’s goal opening things up

Bayern’s missed chances in the first half

BVB’s strong start to the second half

The penalty call and non-call (Reus, Bellingham)

Erling Haaland’s missed chances

Lucas Hernandez’s sliding challenges

Musiala THE SUPER-SUB

Reflecting on the season (condensed)

Speaking of Ryan Gravenberch, new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could try to convince players like Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and Antony, who have all been linked to Bayern Munich, to follow him to Manchester:

According to Sky and Bild, FC Bayern has already agreed on a change with Mazraoui, Gravenberch is said to also want to go to Munich – did ten Hag still interfere with his ex-club? The 52-year-old is well known to the people of Munich, from 2013 to 2015 he coached the Bayern amateurs. Again and again he was discussed as a candidate for the Bayern head coaching position. As far as the two potential newcomers are concerned, FC Bayern now has a need for action. It is important to negotiate the contracts as quickly as possible, otherwise a similar scenario to that of Sergino Dest threatens: The former Ajax right-back was about to sign with Bayern, but then FC Barcelona intervened - the result is known.

Erling Haaland has been rumored to be going to Manchester City, but that decision might be delayed a bit:

There are new reports for the future of Erling Haaland almost every day. Most recently, an existing agreement with Manchester City was reported. SPORT1 has already invalidated these rumors. The Spanish newspaper AS also confirmed that nothing is fixed between the Premier League club and the BVB striker. They also bring a new component into play. The Norwegian should only make a decision about his new sporting home after the end of the season, as AS claims to have learned from those around Haaland. The reason: He allegedly wants to wait for Kylian Mbappé’s decision. The PSG striker has also been linked with Los Blancos and his move is said to be almost certain . If the Frenchman were to sign in the Spanish capital, the 21-year-old would reportedly want to play for Manchester City. A Haaland signature in Madrid would therefore only take place if Mbappé surprisingly moved somewhere else.

It would be kind of funny if Jan Jan Åge Fjørtoft was actually telling the truth all along and Bayern Munich was deeply involved with Haaland.

Ah, Der Klassiker weekend was always going to be crazy as Bayern Munich prepares for Borussia Dortmund, but there is no way anyone could have forecasted how much news surrounding the Rekordmiester was going to drop this week.

From potential transfers to the announcement of a friendly in Washington D.C. to Uli Hoeneß detailing why he slinked off into the shadows...this week had it all. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s three big requests for the summer: A right-back, a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

The complicated situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

How Konrad Laimer might fit at Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt.

Marcel Sabitzer has suitors, but might not want to move on.

Some quick thoughts on the first episode of Better Call Saul.

We have seen this rumor shouted down before, but here it is again. Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur — allegedly — want Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries:

Inter could soon receive bids from two big European sides for Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a report in the Italian print media today. As has been reported by Tuttosport today, Denzel Dumfries is attracting the interest of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Both clubs are aware that he is having a very good season and they both need a new player in that position on the right. Denzel Dumfries only joined Inter last summer so it is not likely that the player himself would be forcing the move or showing any real will to leave.That being said, if a bid in the region of €35-40 million were to be made for the wing back, Inter would likely accept as that would mean receiving around three times more than they paid PSV Eindhoven for him just one year ago. A replacement would then of course need to be found.

If (when?) Noussair Mazraoui inks his deal with Bayern Munich, I’d expect this rumor to crawl back in the hole it came out of.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Früchtl could be on his way to Austria Wien:

Christian Früchtl has a difficult time at FC Bayern. The goalkeeper talent is still waiting for his first Bundesliga appearance, and he doesn’t play regularly in the regional league either. Therefore, according to SPORT1 information, the signs are goodbye. Now there could be a change option for the 22-year-old. As the Kronen Zeitung reports, Früchtl is a candidate for the traditional Austrian club Austria Wien. Patrick Pentz’s contract there expires in the summer. The number one of the lilacs will probably look for a new job. Should Pentz leave Austria, Früchtl could move to the Austrian capital. Apparently, the first contact between the club and the Bayern player was made by David Alaba.

