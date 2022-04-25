Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to...Fenerbahce?

According to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim, Fenerbahce could be ready to make a play for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer’s agents have reportedly reached out to the Turkish club and proposed a summer move. Given the Austrian’s current status on Bayern Munich’s squad as a reserve, many assume that Sabitzer is unhappy and would be open to a move.

According to the report, Fenerbahce’s plan would include bringing in Sabitzer on a loan deal, with a mandatory purchase clause. There is no word, however, on whether or not Sabitzer or Bayern Munich would agree to this type of scenario.

Bayern Munich has been linked to several midfield options over the past few weeks, but it is unclear just how much the club would like to spend to bring in depth behind Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have also recently been linked to Sabitzer, as well.