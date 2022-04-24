Pundit says Bayern Munich not out on Erling Haaland just yet, while Brazzo denies any interest

Earlier today, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic was taking his victory laps on German media and hit Sky 90 for a chat.

Salihamidzic touched on the topic of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland during one segment and addressed Bayern Munich’s alleged interest in the Norwegian striker. Specifically, Salihamidzic said the presence of Robert Lewandowski would likely preclude such a move.

“Haaland? We have the best striker in the world with Lewandowski. So that doesn’t make any sense,” Salihamidzic told Sky 90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

There was, however, a differing opinion on another German outlet.

Noted pundit — and Haaland family friend — Jan Age Fjörtoft says that Bayern Munich is still closely involved with the Norwegian.

“What I know: Bayern is trying very hard to get him,” Fjörtoft told Sport1’s Doppelpass. “Bayern and Oliver Kahn have the best striker in Lewandowski — but if they lose him, things could get exciting next season. We don’t know the exact numbers, I don’t know the package either. Again, I don’t know where Haaland is going. But it’s not true that Bayern isn’t there because he’s too expensive.”

Haaland has been linked to Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea among others.