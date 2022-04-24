Winning never gets old for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller

If there was one person soaking in (literally) the glory of the postgame celebration after Bayern Munich downed Borussia Dortmund, it was Thomas Müller.

The veteran won his 11th Bundesliga title on the day that the club captured its 10th consecutive league crown — and Müller was ecstatic.

“With the chance that we could get it today, we really wanted to. We withstood all the pressure. No matter what is said from the outside, how the league is rated. You always have to do it first. Of course we have a great squad, great players, but you have to put it on the pitch first,” Müller said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “Becoming German champion is always the best thing. The Bundesliga is what the fans go to the stadium for. Everything is great today. We set out to do that and it worked.”

Not just stuck on his own achievement, Müller marveled at Kingsley Coman’s own championship-laden career.

“Kingsley has won the championship in each of his seasons. It’s not boring, it’s outstanding. The Corona period has damaged the Bundesliga teams. You always have to do the maximum. I have to keep proving myself. It’s not a given that it always works out,” Müller said to Spox.

Like his teammate Robert Lewandowski, though, the postgame talk eventually shifted to Müller’s future. Tz captured Müller’s contract discussion.

“I don’t really need to say anything else, I still have a contract until 2023. We’ll see the rest in the next few weeks. From the feeling today, it’s difficult to walk away,” Müller said.