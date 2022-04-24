Amid championship celebration, Robert Lewandowski puts onus on Bayern Munich to show him some appreciation

Inarguably the most dominant offensive player in the Bundesliga over the past decade, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski played a big part in dispatching his old club, Borussia Dortmund, to help the Rekordmeister clinch a 10th consecutive league title.

“Being German champion is a big story. You have to enjoy that. It was a game where we showed that we are there and that we want to be champions. Every championship is always different,” said Lewandowski (as captured by FCBayern.com). “Today, it was a clear win and we showed that we are better. It’s not easy to always show that consistency, that great football throughout the season. It’s probably only a few years from now that you’ll realize what a huge achievement it was to win the championship for the tenth time.”

Of course, the talks then shifted to Lewandowski’s contract negotiations, which the player addressed head on.

“There have been no talks with Bayern yet. It will probably happen. But everything that’s in the media isn’t true. Nothing special has happened so far. It has to be right for both sides. Of course I’ll see what’s possible. It’s not such an easy situation for me,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Spox).

When asked if he felt like the club was going to go all-out to retain him and show him that appreciation he covets, Lewandowski put the onus on Bayern Munich.

“You have to ask the club if they want to do everything to keep me,” said the 33-year-old.