After valiant effort, Borussia Dortmund acknowledges Bayern Munich deserved 10th consecutive title

After Bayern Munich clinched its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, the Black and Yellows congratulated the Rekordmeister — but also lamented what could have been.

“Congratulations to Bayern on the championship. We finished our attacks better in the second half. That was missing in the first half. In addition, we make an individual error before the 0:2. In the second half we were able to open it up and had some really good chances,” Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Marco Reus was at the heart of that second half effort, but also felt like his squad could have made a more serious run at the Bavarians.

“If you look at the goals conceded, then it lasts through the season. It was an individual mistake. We didn’t play through the situation at the front. We had a good build-up, but we didn’t finish it. After the break we played well and scored the goal,” said Reus. “But Bayern had more options. Today, the difference was that Bayern were more consistent.”