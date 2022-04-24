Bayern Munich’s Herbert Hainer and Hasan Salihamidzic congratulate team on momentous title

Two men that were surely joyful watching Bayern Munich celebrate following Saturday’s 3-1 Der Klassiker win against Borussia Dortmund were Bayern’s President Herbert Hainer and Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic. They heaped praise on the squad following the big victory.

Since being voted in as the club’s president in the fall of 2019 following Uli Hoeneß, this is Hainer’s ninth trophy with Bayern. While it will be impossible for him to reach Uli’s longevity and success, he’s off to a great start.

Herbert Hainer, Bayern Munich President (video):

“I’m proud. It’s a terrific feeling. There was an incredibly good atmosphere in the stadium. It was a terrific game, our team fought from the first to the last minute. We got a well-deserved win. It’s always nice to win against Dortmund. You have to have respect for this team, the way they won the title. I’m proud of the team. Now it’s time to celebrate properly.”

For Brazzo, this was Bayern’s fifth Bundesliga championship, and fourteenth overall trophy, since he was named the club’s sporting director back in the summer of 2017. Add that to the sixteen trophies that he won at Bayern as a player, and he’s got quite the resume.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich Sporting Director: