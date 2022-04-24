DFB leadership heap praise on Bayern Munich after 10th straight Bundesliga title

Following Bayern Munich’s 3-1 Der Klassiker win over Borussia Dortmund to win their 10th straight Bundesliga championship, the current leadership at the DFB heaped praise upon the Bavarians for their success.

This quote, from DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich, is a classic, but it applies to Bayern year after year, “It’s one thing to get to the top; Staying at the top is often the even greater challenge.”

Congrats to all our Germany boys at @FCBayernEN on winning the Bundesliga title! #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/yb1SdOV1ak — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) April 23, 2022

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB National Team Director:

Congratulations to Bayern Munich on this well-deserved early championship. The discussions about the lack of excitement in the Bundesliga cannot belittle this great success. Becoming German champion ten times in a row is impressive and shows how well the club has been working for many years. That also applies to our national players around captain Manuel Neuer, who once again showed their class.

Bernd Neuendorf, DFB President:

On behalf of the DFB, I would like to congratulate FC Bayern Munich on the German championship. The consistency of the club is extremely impressive. But this championship is certainly not only something special for FC Bayern because it is the tenth triumph in a row. Because for the first time since 2019, there were spectators in the stadium for the championship freestyle, who were able to celebrate their team extensively after they were not allowed to be there when they won the two titles due to the pandemic. Football is only half as good without the fans. This was once again impressively demonstrated on Saturday in Munich.

Heike Ullrich, DFB General Secretary: