Hansi Flick: Bayern Munich is once again the measure of all things in the Bundesliga

Following Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga championship win against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, former head coach and current Germany head coach Hansi Flick pumped praise all over the Bavarians.

“FC Bayern is once again the measure of all things in the Bundesliga. The tenth championship in a row is an outstanding success for the club, the team and the many fans.”

Flick singled out current Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann for praise, along with the rest of the coaching staff and the Germany internationals.

“I’m particularly happy for my fellow coach Julian Nagelsmann, his staff and our national players.”

Like most coaches, Flick knows that a league title is the most important trophy to win, and everything else is just extra.

“The German championship is the most honest title and the basis for further success.”

Flick will be hoping that he and the German national team can replicate this success in Qatar this fall at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.