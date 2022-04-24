 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger received a celebratory beer shower after Der Klassiker

Bastian Schweinsteiger forgot the first rule of celebrating a championship at Bayern Munich.

By Phillip Quinn
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Anyone who has witnessed Bayern Munich celebrating a Bundesliga championship over the last decade knows that there is one major rule that must be followed at all times:

Rule #1: Never ever ever turn your back on Thomas Müller.

Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger was working for ESPN covering Der Klassiker and was conducting post-match interviews on the field with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich. As someone who has been involved in eight Bundesliga-winning beer shower parties, including four with Müller, you would think that Schweinsteiger remembered that rule.

However, with the confidence that he always displayed on the pitch, Schweinsteiger responded to Rhind-Tutt questioning whether Müller was planning on throwing beer all over them with the following: “He doesn’t do it. I spoke to him before. I told him to stay away, and...”

BEER SHOWER!

Pavard followed up with his own beer shower for Schweinsteiger. While dripping with beer, Schweinsteiger put his arm around Müller to gift us this hilarious conversation.

Bastian: “I told you not to do that!”

Thomas: “Yeah!”

(Thomas runs away.)

Bastian: “Thomas!”

It was a tremendous moment. Mia San Mia.

