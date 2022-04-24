Julian Nagelsmann plans more minutes for young players in remaining Bundesliga games

In a post-match interview with ESPN, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said that he plans to give some other players more time in the upcoming weeks, specifically naming Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic, and Josip Stanisic.

Who else would fall into this category? One would suspect that Tanguy Nianzou, Marc Roca, and Malik Tillman will see more minutes in this final three games as well.

While it’s hard to see Nagelsmann just completely running out a B-side in any of the three matches, it wouldn’t be shocking to see more of these players get starts or come on for longer substitute appearances in the coming games.

Nagelsmann is planning on balancing this along with chasing and potentially breaking the Bundesliga record of 101 goals scored in a single season which was set by Bayern in the 1971-72 season. The club is currently sitting on 92 goals scored with three matches remaining. Ten goals will be needed against Mainz, Stuttgart, and Wolfsburg in order to break that record.