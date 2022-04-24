Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, PSG among clubs with second chance to nab Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger

According to a report from The Athletic, Antonio Rüdiger has decided to part ways with Chelsea FC citing the extended waiting period that has occurred while the club is working its way through the process for getting a new owner:

Antonio Rüdiger has decided to leave Chelsea and will make a decision on who he will join as a free agent next week. The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that the Germany international was going to make a choice over his future before the end of April. That put his chances of staying at Chelsea in real jeopardy because the club’s takeover is not expected to be completed until May. Rüdiger, whose current deal runs out in the summer, has now made his mind up and opted to leave Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s inability to agree a new deal with the defender before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last month has cost them.

The Athletic also reported that Chelsea has already offered £230,000-a-week (approximately €14 million per year), plus a signing bonus. Some other clubs are rumored to have offered the Germany international as much as £290,000 per week (roughly €18 million per year). The difference in offers, plus the extended wait has Rüdiger looking elsewhere.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and Manchester United are all rumored to be interested in the 29-year-old.