Report: Robert Lewandowski “uncomfortable” in Julian Nagelsmann’s system, could be succeeded by Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku among others

According to a report from L’Equipe (as captured by Get Football News France), Bayern Munich has set a €60 million price tag on Robert Lewandowski — and has revised its list potential Lewandowski replacements.

Now, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku joins players like RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick as possible candidates to join the Bavarians should Lewandowski be sold this summer:

L’Équipe report today that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could be set to leave Bavaria this summer, with a year left on his contract. The Polish international is said to be frustrated by the lack of consideration shown to him by the team he has been with since 2014. He has only met with the club management – Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić – once in the last two weeks, in a short conversation which did not touch on his future. Another meeting, this time joined by his agent Pini Zahavi, is scheduled for next week. The 33-year-old wants to wait to see what Bayern’s intentions are, with Barcelona showing concrete interest in him.

The primary issues between Lewandowski and the club are still money and the length of a contract extension. Interestingly, L’Equipe noted that Lewandowski is also “uncomfortable” with Julian Nagelsmann’s system:

Beyond discussions off the pitch, the former Borussia Dortmund man is said to be uncomfortable with manager Julian Nagelsmann system, notably as he often has to drift out wide and see less of the ball. The club have set a €60m price tag for him, while the list of potential replacements include the in-form French international Christopher Nkunku of Leipzig, as well as Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen. Romelu Lukaku has also been linked, while Kahn has stated that Erling Haaland is out of their price range.

This whole report reeks of Pini Zahavi planting a story.