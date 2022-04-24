Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Robert Lewandowski transferring to...Dortmund (!?); Liverpool, Manchester City also want Lewy; Lionel Messi’s PSG plans; Real Madrid wants Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger; & MORE!

Well, they did it — Bayern Munich picked up a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund and clinched a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in the process. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

I was a little surprised to see Leroy Sane and Niklas Süle both sitting out to start. More so with Süle since it looked like he was tracking to get the nod. Something has happened with Sane. Whether it is just his form, or his form and his attitude (saying this based on the practice incident he had with Julian Nagelsmann and the dead fish handshake with the boss a couple of weeks back)...something is amiss.

Serge Gnabry’s 15th minute volley for a goal was just fantastic. The technique was simply incredible. The Germany international’s form has really picked up of late.

I am still always amazed at the accuracy of Manuel Neuer’s throws and passing.

For someone who is not really a defender, Marius Wolf held his own. He was not given an easy task on the day, but dropping back and having to deal with Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies really is not something most natural wingers would easily handle.

What stood out about the match was the energy that was...everywhere. From the players, the managers, the crowd...it was phenomenal and felt like a real heavyweight matchup.

Robert Lewandowski’s 34th minute tally was the product of terrible play from Dan-Axel Zagadou and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller finding the Polish Hitman for yet another connection that resulted in a goal.

The Borussia Dortmund center-backs we’re awful. No wonder they’re going to invest heavily in the central defense after this season.

Benjamin Pavard was extremely lucky not to be booked for his silly foul on Julian Brandt. Moments later, Joshua Kimmich deservedly was whistled for an equally sloppy play on Marco Reus — which Emre Can took advantage of with a converted penalty kick to cut the Bayern Munich lead to 2-1.

The backline had some very good moments throughout the match — and a few scary ones. Overall, though, it was a good effort against a very potent attack. Borussia Dortmund played with an extreme amount of energy and vigor in the second half. I though Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez were both very good, but Pavard easily could have been called for a penalty while defending Jude Bellingham near the end line in the second half. To me...it was a penalty.

Erling Haaland might not be a complete striker just yet, but man, he is working his way there quickly. He had some moments where he showed tremendous vision in the second half. Luckily for Bayern Munich, Lucas Hernandez perfectly timed a tackle on Marco Reus after one of Haaland’s great passes to prevent a goal.

The match was physical throughout, but it really intensified in the second half.

Leon Goretzka turned in a pretty terrific shift, didn’t he?

Jamal Musiala’s goal required a tremendous amount of focus and the talented youngster was up to the task.

Overall, it was a fantastic game for Bayern Munich in showing their quality and taking care of business against a game opponent. say what you want, but winning 10 consecutive titles is an impressive feat. Finally, the beer celebrations still reign supreme among all sports celebrations.

During the post-match celebrations on the field, Bayern Munich supporters serenaded the team with “FC Bayern, Forever Number One”, and Bayern captured it on their Twitter feed. This is gorgeous:

(Ed. Note: This was posted by Phillip Quinn. Big thanks to Phil for noting this and carrying a ton of weight during the entire match day!)

Liverpool and Manchester City might not be out of the running for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski just yet:

According to Bild, Bayern Munich are willing to sell Robert Lewandowski for €40m (£33m) this summer, amid interest from Liverpool & Manchester City. Well, this would be quite the signing for Jürgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola. It was Polish news outlet Interia Sport who claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the 129-cap Poland international this summer. Now, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Bayern Munich would prefer to keep Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena, but if he doesn’t sign a new contract, they will sell for £33m. As things stand, the 33-year-old’s current terms expire in June 2023.

While it seems like Erling Haaland-to-City is just about a done deal, it really would not shock me if Liverpool becomes a dark horse in the race for Lewandowski (should he actually become available).

This is the Schmankerl-ist of all Schmankerl stories.

Instead of FC Barcelona, Liverpool, or Manchester City, Robert Lewandowski could head to...Borussia Dortmund? Say what? Here you go:

The report from Fichajes suggests Barcelona are not alone in the pursuit of Lewandowski. It appears Borussia Dortmund have joined the race as well, as they look to bring the Pole back to the Signal Iduna Park. Lewandowski had played for Dortmund for four years, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most emerging forwards before joining Bayern in 2014 on a free transfer. The report argues Dortmund could attempt to bring the 33-year-old back to the club, as the desired replacement for Erling Haaland, who is on the verge of leaving the club after the end of the season. However, with an asking fee of €60 million likely to be deemed as too expensive for die Schwarzgelben, the club can only make a move after Lewandowski’s contract expires at the end of next season.

That would be something else, eh?

Ah, Der Klassiker weekend was always going to be crazy as Bayern Munich prepares for Borussia Dortmund, but there is no way anyone could have forecasted how much news surrounding the Rekordmeister was going to drop this week.

From potential transfers to the announcement of a friendly in Washington D.C. to Uli Hoeneß detailing why he slinked off into the shadows...this week had it all. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s three big requests for the summer: A right-back, a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

The complicated situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

How Konrad Laimer might fit at Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt.

Marcel Sabitzer has suitors, but might not want to move on.

Some quick thoughts on the first episode of Better Call Saul.

Despite speculation pointing toward another outcome, it looks like Lionel Messi will be fulfilling his contract with Paris Saint-Germain:

Lionel Messi’s first season at Paris Saint-Germain is anything but a success story. Both the Argentine himself and PSG had promised much more from the joint cooperation, namely the triumph in the Champions League, which is why the sting of the early elimination in the round of 16 against Real Madrid is still deep. Rumors had been circulating early on that the 34-year-old, who has scored just eight goals for the French side, could return to FC Barcelona, ​​where he had played for more than 20 years and had risen to superstardom before signing for two years in Paris. But as Mundo Deportivo now reports, Messi is said to have decided to fulfill his contract and play for Paris next season, as he is said to still be convinced that he can win the Champions League with the star ensemble.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring in Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger:

Where will Antonio Rüdiger play next season? With strong performances at Chelsea, the German national player has played in the spotlight - and in the summer he is free of charge. The 29-year-old has been linked with various clubs in recent months. Now there are new rumors about a possible move to Real Madrid - a club that is said to have refrained from signing in the past. The reason for a new rapprochement is apparently Carlo Ancelotti. As Marca writes, the current Real coach wants the central defender as a newcomer. The Madrilenians have a strong presence in the first row in the defensive center with David Alaba and Eder Militao, but the position of the left-back is considered a construction site. In the event of a Rüdiger deal, this could again be primarily occupied by Alaba in the future, while Rüdiger could take over his position in the middle. In addition to Marca, AS also reported on corresponding considerations. The problem could remain the same even after the supposed Ancelotti wish: As is well known, Real may not exceed a certain upper limit for player salaries. As a seasoned star, Rüdiger certainly has certain requirements - but so do players like Vinicius Jr. and Luka Modric. Both should receive new contracts, especially with the former, a salary increase would probably be necessary. In addition, work is continuing in Madrid on signing world star Kylian Mbappé. A complicated financial puzzle.

Ancelotti’s dream could be getting closer to a reality, too:

Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than 2 months for new owners. No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful - but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over. #CFC



…Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rüdiger. ⚪️⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022

There has been a lot of clamoring among the Bayern Munich fan base of late to bring in Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. However, it appears that both Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid could closer to landing the soon-to-be free agent: