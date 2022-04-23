Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame show - Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Borussia Dortmund (Rückrunde): Bayern win 10th straight Bundesliga title!

What a fitting image. Bayern Munich secured their tenth straight Bundesliga title by way of a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the ruckrunde installment of der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena. The season as a whole might be a bit of a disappointment, but take nothing away from Bayern becoming the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to have won ten titles in a row! Julian Nagelsmann lifted his first ever Bundesliga title and Thomas Muller became a record setter in that he’s become the first player ever to win 11 Bundesliga titles. With three match weeks left in the Bundesliga, Bayern will enjoy this for the time being.

On the night, both sides started well and seemed to cancel each other out, but Serge Gnabry’s 15th minute volley opened things up. Bayern perhaps could’ve done more damage in the first half, but Robert Lewandowski’s 34th minute goal sent them into the halftime interval 2-0 up. Dortmund came out of the gates strong in the second half and scored a penalty through Emre Can in the 52nd minute after Joshua Kimmich was ruled to have brought down Marco Reus in the box. They had a strong shout for a second penalty moments later when Benjamin Pavard made contact on Jude Bellingham in the box, but there was nothing doing from the ref. They failed to make the most of their chances in the second half and Jamal Musiala’s 83rd minute goal put it beyond doubt for Bayern.

Match Stats: (Bayern - Dortmund)

Goals: Gnabry (15’), Lewandowski (34’), Can (P, 52’), Musiala (83’)

Shots: 14 - 7

Shots on target: 6 -2

Possession: 59% - 41%

Passes: 635 - 453

Fouls: 9 -11

Yellow Cards: 0 - 1

Offsides: 4 - 3

Corners: 3 -1

In this post-match episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom discusses:

CONGRATS to Bayern, Julian Nagelsmann, and Muller (11-time Bundesliga winner)

Both sides cancelling each other out pre-Gnabry’s volley goal

Gnabry’s goal opening things up

Bayern’s missed chances in the first half

BVB’s strong start to the second half

The penalty call and non-call (Reus, Bellingham)

Erling Haaland’s missed chances

Lucas Hernandez’s sliding challenges

Musiala THE SUPER-SUB

Reflecting on the season (condensed)

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

PROST!