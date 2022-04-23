Match awards from Bayern Munich’s title clinching 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have done it! Thirty-two Bundesliga titles, and their 10th in a row — a new record beating the previous one held jointly by Bayern and Juventus. It has been a roller-coaster of an season, but Bayern seal this one off with a decent win against their arch-rivals. Without further ado, here are the match awards:

Jersey Swap: Marwin Hitz

The Dortmund keeper was without question the best player in yellow (green) on the pitch. Making a total of 4 saves, the Swiss goalie ensured Dortmund hung in the game for as long as possible. Emre Can’s penalty and Hitz’s crucial saves kept the tensions running high and made for an entertaining contest. Although the Bayern players could have done better to finish their chances, Hitz’s reaction saves from point blank range and positioning were top notch. Unlucky night for the Swiss keeper.

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

This is one of the odd days that I wished we still had the old match awards format, because more than just one defender did extremely well. Had it been the old format, I might have picked all the awards for the defenders. The French-Canadian magic was alive and on fire in the Bayern backline. Keeping aside structure, formation and the other technicalities, the defence today was all about execution and sheer fricking will!

Bayern didn’t avoid dangerous situations like they usually do with intense pressing higher up. Instead, the actually took on the runs and held their ground against the pace and power of the Dortmund attack. It was a coordinated and merciless defensive performance.

All the defenders deserve praise and shout-outs for their individual and collective performances. Lucas made a crucial last ditch tackle against Reus in the box that was executed to perfection. Winning 3 of his 4 duels, it’s safe to say that Lucas had a very tidy game.

Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

Powerhouse Leon Goretzka. The 27 year-old turned the tide in advantage of the Bavarians against a stacked Dortmund midfield. He took on the destroyer role and was frequently disrupting Dortmund’s stretches of play. Two interceptions and four aerial duels won highlight Leon’s impact against a side that loves to sit back and pounce when the opportunity arises.

Der Bomber: Serge Gnabry

The wingers Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman were back to decent form after a disastrous UCL knockout. They were more selfless than their usual selves and that was clearly an inseparable factor of those early goals. Gnabry’s volley completely outwitted the opposition who were looking to body block it. Serge missed out a brace due to the second being called for offside. Overall, a positive performance on the road to recovery.

Jamal Musiala and Robert Lewandowski deserve shout-outs for their goals and clever footwork to hold possession under heavy pressure.

Meister of the Match: Benjamin Pavard

Benji was a total beast on the pitch. He took no prisoners and, like his teammates, went into the dangerous situations with a lot of confidence. He would often be the last man to stop Reus, Brandt or Reinier to starve supply to the dangerous Erling Haaland.

Benji made 3 successful tackles out of the 4 attempted and won 7 of his 10 duels. He was comfortable in possession and was happy to hang behind and be a passing option or overlap for a cross. With an 88 percent pass success rate, Pavard had a well rounded performance at the back.