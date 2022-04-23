Thomas Müller stands alone as the Bundesliga’s most decorated champion

Thomas Müller stands alone in Bundesliga glory after Bayern Munich won their tenth straight Bundesliga title in Saturday’s Der Klassiker 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund.

The championship is Müller’s eleventh in his career, boosting him past David Alaba who left the club for Real Madrid last summer. Throughout the last decade, the one consistent has been the continual brilliant play of Müller, and it is hard to overstate his greatness. Bayern of the last decade isn’t Bayern with Müller. He embodies Mia San Mia.

Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have now won their 10th championship as well, sending them into a tie with Alaba for second place behind Müller. Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich have now won their 7th championship as well. These are just remarkable numbers.

Players with the Most Bundesliga Titles:

11: Thomas Müller

10: David Alaba, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer

9: Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Franck Ribery

8: Oliver Kahn, Philipp Lahm, Arjen Robben, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mehmet Scholl

7: There are a lot of players with 7 titles ranging from current players like Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich to recent former players like Rafinha and Thiago Alcantara to legends like Lothar Matthäus and Klaus Augenthaler.