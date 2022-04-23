BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich clinch tenth consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich clinched their record-extending tenth Meisterschale in a row with a 3-1 victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund. Bayern are the first team in a major European league to win the league title ten times in a row.

An early golazo from Serge Gnabry got the party started for Bayern. Shortly after a second Gnabry goal was chalked off for offside, Robert Lewandowski slotted home a goal after a nice pass from Thomas Müller. This put the Rekordmeister up 2-0 at the half. Dortmund made it interesting after Kimmich fouled Reus in the box and Emre Can made it 2-1 from the spot. The game remained open throughout the second half, allowing chances for both teams. A goal in the 83rd minute from Jamal Musiala put the match away and let the Bayern faithful in Munich start the party.

This victory also marks Bayern’s eighth consecutive victory over Dortmund in all competitions.