Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich only need to win one more game to win a tenth consecutive title. Just imagine that! TEN titles. Who does that? That’s right, US.

Well, maybe not, if Borussia Dortmund have anything to say about it. Marco Rose has not been a great hire for them so far, and repeated injuries to key players like Erling Haaland have hindered BVB greatly in making a title charge this year. A shame for them too, because Bayern under Nagelsmann look very beatable.

BVB have only one chance at stopping Bayern from winning the title this season. They need to win the Klassiker and then win every single remaining game, and hope Bayern lose two out of three. The odds are long, but stranger things have happened in football.

