Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich amped for Borussia Dortmund showdown

The Bayern Munich midfield tandem of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are both raring to go ahead of Der Klassiker.

“Games against Dortmund are always special because they are our biggest competitor, and it’s always an exciting game. For me, because of my past, maybe even more so. It started for me when I was seven or eight as a player at Bochum and Schalke,” Goretzka told Bundesliga.com. “It’s always been a derby for me, so I’m getting excited the week before. We will give everything in the game and make sure that we bring home the title.”

Kimmich echoed his teammate’s sentiments as Bayern Munich will attempt to secure the club’s 10th consecutive league title.

“We definitely want to win the title against Dortmund at home; this is a special game for us and for the whole Bundesliga,” Kimmich said. “To get the championship trophy, that’s clearly the ultimate goal.”