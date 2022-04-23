Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Gamethread and Live Blog

Only four more games left until the 2021/22 season of the Bundesliga comes to an end, but the title could be decided today if Bayern Munich can beat Borussia Dortmund in front of the home crowd at the Allianz Arena. The season has not been as wildly successful as some of the previous ones, but winning a tenth consecutive title could wash away the bitter aftertaste of the recent UCL elimination.

Julian Nagelsmann has a mostly fit squad for the game, with stars like Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller available despite having to call-off training during the week for one reason or another. For Lewandowski, who has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, this might well be his last ever Klassiker after being a mainstay of the fixture for over a decade. Let’s hope the boys manage to bring home all three points and end the season on a high note.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

