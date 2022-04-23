Bayern Munich legend Ottmar Hitzfeld backs Julian Nagelsmann, doesn’t understand detractors

Legendary Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has no time for any Julian Nagelsmann slander.

In fact, Hitzfield thinks that Nagelsmann is doing a “great job” and that the 34-year-old is the “right man” for the job in Bavaria.

“The criticism against Julian Nagelsmann is out of place. You cannot win every game. In my opinion he’s doing a great job and has a great personality,” Hitzfeld told Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “He’s the right coach for this team.”

Nagelsmann’s first season has left some members of the fan base wanting more and others wondering if Nagelsmann will ultimately alter the DNA club. Meanwhile, other fans are firmly behind the boss and have staunchly supported the former RB Leipzig manager.

However anyone feels, though, Hitzfeld wants it to be known that sometimes expectations are too high and that he thinks Nagelsmann will have much success with the Rekordmeister.