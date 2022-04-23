Didi Hamann hints at division in the Bayern Munich locker room

Noted pundit Ditmar “Didi” Hamann is not so sure that Bayern Munich is going to seal the deal and clinch its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

In fact, the former Bayern Munich player and Germany international thinks there is a bit of unrest in the locker room these days.

“I don’t know if Bayern are strong enough at the moment to do what they have done with Dortmund in recent years. There is also a lot of unrest in the club at the moment,” Hamann told Sport Bild. “That’s why I’m hoping that Dortmund will finally be able to stand up to Bayern. The danger is absolute. Bayern want to make people forget the disgrace of Villarreal. But I have the feeling that Bayern isn’t a team at the moment, for a variety of reasons. That’s why I doubt that things will get really bad for BVB. I do think it has something to do with (Niklas) Süle coming to Dortmund. I think many in the team have the impression that the players you can rely on can simply leave - sometimes on a free transfer like an (David) Alaba or a Süle.”

Not a team, eh?

That is an interesting take for sure, but there has not been any leaks or rumors starting the team is undergoing a schism. Perhaps there are some unhappy players, but it does not appear to be some kind of virus infecting the locker room.