Gabriel Vidovic likely to leave Bayern Munich on loan

Despite recently extending his contract, Gabriel Vidovic could be heading away from Bayern Munich on a loan assignment for next season.

Earlier this week, kicker (as captured by BuliNews.com) stated that several clubs were interested in Vidovic. It was initially thought that Vidovic might have a chance to contend for a bench role next season with the Bayern Munich first team, but the 18-year-old now seems more likely to leave on loan assignment to get the requisite playing time he needs for his development.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich is looking for clubs that could provide a good home for Vidovic for up to two seasons. Specifically, Bayern Munich would prefer a league where Vidovic can play and develop such as the Belgian Pro League or the Dutch Eredivisie.

With so many more experience options to play at the striker and attacking midfield roles in what is expected to be a 3-4-2-1 formation for Julian Nagelsmann next season, the loan to a spot where he can play consistently seems like the best option for the Croatian youngster.

Regardless, the big question is if Vidovic is considered to be part of the future or if he will become part of Bayern Munich’s “buy low, sell high” strategy.