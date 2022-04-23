Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid not giving up on Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Liverpool eyes Bayern target Konrad Laimer; FC Barcelona giving up on Noussair Mazraoui, considering Gavi swap for Robert Lewandowski?; and MORE!

The longer the impasse goes on between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry, the more Real Madrid feels like it could have a chance at landing the Germany international:

Bayern Munich might be open to selling Serge Gnabry in the summer, handing Real Madrid a boost in pursuit of the 26-year-old German international. According to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Serge Gnabry has reached an impasse in contract renewal negotiations with Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are prepared to cash in on the German international in the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid pursuing him. Gnabry could be an option to replace Eden Hazard, with the Belgian international at the lowest ebb of his professional career. Recent reports have claimed that there are “loose contacts” between Real Madrid and Gnabry, with former Bayern Munich teammate David Alaba pushing Los Blancos to pursue the 26-year-old German international.

Liverpool could be joining Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United in the mix for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer:

Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. However, they face competition from two European giants for his signature. According to German outlet Kicker, as cited by Sport Witness, Liverpool are ‘looking’ at bringing in the 24-year-old next summer. However, they currently face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and German Champions Bayern Munich.Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a big fan of the Austrian and he is looking for a midfielder to bring in next summer, with his former player Laimer being high on the list. Someone else who is very knowledgeable about the RedBull model is Ralf Rangnick. A recent report from Bild claims that the German would advocate Laimer signing for the Red Devils. Unfortunately for those clubs, Laimer ‘wants to focus’ on the end of the season with Leipzig before making any decisions on his future.

Ah, Der Klassiker weekend was always going to be crazy as Bayern Munich prepares for Borussia Dortmund, but there is no way anyone could have forecasted how much news surrounding the Rekordmiester was going to drop this week.

From potential transfers to the announcement of a friendly in Washington D.C. to Uli Hoeneß detailing why he slinked off into the shadows...this week had it all. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s three big requests for the summer: A right-back, a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

The complicated situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

How Konrad Laimer might fit at Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry’s future is in doubt.

Marcel Sabitzer has suitors, but might not want to move on.

Some quick thoughts on the first episode of Better Call Saul.

Christopher Nkunku is drawing a lot of interest on the transfer market, but he might end up staying at RB Leipzig anyway:

Oliver Mintzlaff is firmly convinced that Christopher Nkunku will continue to play for RB Leipzig in the coming season. “Nkunku stays and we’re going to the Champions League,” said the Bundesliga club’s managing director before the semi-finals in the DFB Cup against Union Berlin on Sky . Nkunku, whose contract expires in 2024, is playing an outstanding season for Leipzig and has already scored 17 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga season. That’s why he’s always associated with a transfer in the summer. According to SPORT1 information, FC Bayern has kept an eye on the French. But PSG and Manchester City are also named as potential buyers. Nkunku himself had left his options open at L’Équipe . “A lot can happen by the summer,” said the 24-year-old in February: “At the end of the season I will sit down with the club, my agent and my family and make a decision.”

It seems as if FC Barcelona has come to grips with Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui is probably headed to Bayern Munich:

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are reportedly ready to throw in the towel in the race to sign Noussair Mazraoui, who will join Bayern Munich soon. According to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Noussair Mazraoui is destined to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, with Barcelona admitting defeat in the race to sign him. The Catalan giants are not ready to enter a transfer battle for the Ajax defender following the terms offered by Bayern. Recent reports had also indicated that Mazraoui was keen on joining Barcelona in a Bosman move. But Bayern Munich’s entry into the picture complicated matters considerably for Barcelona, with the Bundesliga champions offering the 24-year-old defender a lucrative contract.

It is almost as if the Bundesliga scripted the season to reach this point: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Should the Bavarians win, they’ll wrap up a 10th consecutive league crown.

Even with a draw, Bayern Munich would be in a prime spot to win the league barring a blockbuster collapse given that Dortmund would need to win the rest of the matches, hope for the Bavarians to lose the rest of their matches — and make up a pretty massive goal differential in the process.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each club resides in the the table (Hint: The top).

A glance at the form and recent storylines surrounding each team.

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Per at least one (likely erroneous) report, Bayern Munich would actually consider a player swap for Robert Lewandowski — if FC Barcelona were to include midfield phenom Gavi in the package:

Barcelona want to land Robert Lewandowski in this summer’s transfer window as they plan for a brighter future under Xavi. And reports claim Bayern Munich are open to parting ways with the Poland international if they get Gavi in return. The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene this term and is regarded as one of world football’s best prospects for the future. And Sport say that, while Bayern aren’t interested in a swap deal involving any of their big names, they are willing to make an exception if they get Gavi in return. He’s been linked with a move to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp appearing to be a big admirer of the teenager. But Barcelona have no interest in letting the midfielder go. Instead, they’re seeking to renew Gavi’s contract and ensure he stays in Catalonia for many years ahead.

Without Bayern Munich in the mix, it appears that Borussia Mönchengladbach might have to go abroad to get the type of opportunity (salary?) that he wants. West Ham United is reportedly going to be in the mix for the Germany international:

West Ham United’s task of signing Bayern Munich target Matthias Ginter on a free transfer in the summer may have just got a whole lot easier. That’s because Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign the 28-year-old according to a report from German publication Bild. Hammers boss David Moyes wants to bring the 46-capped Germany international to the London Stadium this summer according to a report from Sky Sports.

Could Gareth Bale move from Real Madrid to DC United? That seems to be a rumor floating around: